This seems to be the year of gardening and landscaping. Everyone that I know currently is either planting a garden or redoing some part of their landscape. Now is a great time for me to discuss a few planting tips to help your landscape thrive.
We live in Tennessee, and we are blessed with soil that holds water. This soil normally has a high nutritive value because of the small pore space. We sometimes curse the soil, but it’s normally pretty good stuff.
Before you plant, it would be a good idea, to dig a hole and fill it with water. Wait and see if the water drains from the hole. If the water is still in the hole after 24 hours, you will be very limited in what you can plant.
I visited a homeowner this week and was called about his azaleas and ornamental cherries dying. I went and pulled one up, and it was sitting in a bowl of water. Roots are like people; they’ve got to breathe.
When it comes to planting screens, diversity is best. If you are planting a screen to provide some privacy, plant different species in the screen. Planting just one species in a row can lead to many problems down the road.
If one contracts some type of disease or insect, then they will all be susceptible to catching it. The main one we see is Seridium canker in Leyland Cypress. If one starts to show signs, and they’re all touching, then, potentially the entire row will die.
Plant your plants in the areas where they will thrive. I’ve seen many hosta planted in full sun. By planting them in the wrong site, it weakens them and makes them susceptible to other issues. Select only plants that will thrive in your area.
We have many plant lists of recommended selections that will grow well in Tennessee at uthort.com. Go visit gardens in Tennessee and see which plants look good in those areas.
Many of the questions that I see are plants that really are never going to thrive in Tennessee to begin with. For example, the best place to plant a Colorado Blue Spruce is Colorado.
Stay on top of diseases and insects by monitoring your landscape. There is no such thing as a low-maintenance landscape. If we select better-adapted plants, then we will have less pressure from diseases and insects. All plants can be susceptible to things, so we need to always monitor them.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.