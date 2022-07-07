Rachel Ann Petty, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on July 3, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1939, in Nashville, to parents, Ernest and Era Agee.
Mrs. Petty is a former church secretary, an employee of Third National Bank, and a former customer service representative for the Gospel Advocate Company.
Additionally, she was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and homemaker.
Mrs. Petty was a member of 109 Church of Christ. She loved teaching children’s Bible classes and sending cards to shut-ins.
She enjoyed traveling with friends, but especially loved keeping her grandchildren — Hannah and Nate — in her home.
Mrs. Petty is preceded in death by: her father, Ernest McKinnly Agee; mother, Era (Ragland) Agee; loving husband, Floyd E. Petty; brother, Van Agee (Beatrice); sisters, Clara Mai Dunlap (Doris), Mary Lee Morrison (Louis), and Bobbie Sue Napier (Robert).
Mrs. Petty is survived by: her son, Jeffrey Petty; daughters, Cynthia Dinwiddie (Jack), Susan Long (Phillip); and grandchildren, Hannah Long and Nathanael Long.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Hermitage Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A celebration of life service will begin on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Tulip Grove room at the funeral home, with Wayne Miller officiating.
Following the service, Mrs. Petty will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Garden of Faith at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Rachel Ann Petty, to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief (www.disasterreliefeffort.org) or to 109 Church of Christ (www.109.church).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Petty family online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/old-hickory-tn/rachel-petty-10816928.
