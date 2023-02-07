When the railroad crossing at the intersection of West Baddour Parkway, Hartmann Drive, and North Castle Heights Boulevard was temporarily paved in late January to make it through winter, it marked a step forward in long-anticipated railroad crossing improvements for the city of Lebanon.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is currently reviewing several Lebanon railroad crossings based on crash history, number of trains and school buses, and daily traffic to implement safety improvements. Current crossings on TDOT’s project list include those at the intersections of West Baddour Parkway and Hartmann Drive, along with West Baddour Parkway and North Castle Heights Boulevard.

