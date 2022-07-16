We have two dogs. They belong to my husband.
When he walks into the room, they run towards him, tails wagging, jumping for joy and so excited he is home. Then, I watch them go crazy as he pets on them, rubs their ears, gives them treats and talks dog gibberish to them. It’s quite a sight to see.
On the other hand, if I walk in, I get a side-eye from the older dog, and the younger one literally sighs.
We also have eight goats. They belong to my husband as well.
As he walks towards the goat fence, they all start running towards him. The bells around their necks will all ring as they run with joy to him. And pretty much the same thing happens … ears are rubbed. He passes out peanuts to each and every one, and it’s a Brody lovefest.
But when I go out there — which is only if he is out of town and therefore I have to — they don’t even come to the fence. Considering I’m feeding them, you’d think they’d at least pretend to like me. But instead, I put their food out, shut the gate and only as I walk back up to the house do I start to hear their bells.
We have six chickens. Ya-da, ya-da, ya-da ... they belong to my husband as well.
He takes care of them, loves on them and knows all the places they lay their eggs. Their favorite treats are carrots, strawberries and blueberries. I know this, because he’s constantly taking my healthy snacks and feeding them to his chickens. He claims it makes their eggs more flavorful.
So, when a friend was moving and needed to find a home for her pig, I seemed an obvious choice. Because on Facebook it appears that I’m an equal partner in Raising Kane Farm. But in reality, I came up with the name, designed the sign on the farm gate, and after that, I figured out that farming wasn’t really my thing.
But every farm needs a pig, so, of course, I said yes.
Not realizing that pigs are hundreds of pounds when they are full grown and have been known to eat goats and chickens … and even a human ... not kidding … google it.
Farmer Kane has not been too pleased.
“Pigs destroy things, and I’ll have to keep him separated,” he said. “Have you seen how big this pig is? This is going to be a disaster.”
I told him, “It’ll be fine. Animals love you.”
I haven’t told him about the people eating part yet. I figure Farmer Kane will either have to up his game or may have just met his match.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
