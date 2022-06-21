Ralph Tubb, 73, of Mt. Juliet, passed away at home on June 17, 2022.
The funeral service, conducted by Carroll McMahan, is at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation is at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Ralph Dawson Tubb was born in Nashville to Martha Jean McBride and Jack Tubb.
He was the owner of Tubb Printing and R & M Printing.
He was a master gardener.
He loved to travel, enjoyed the beach, and was an Alabama fan.
He is survived by: his wife of 27 years, Caroline Ingolia Tubb; children, Karen (Sean) Anderson, Andrew Tubb; step-daughter, Lacey (Wally) Rankin; grandchildren, Brady Dodson, Allie Dodson, Liam Rankin, Giana Rankin, Colton Rankin, Graeme Rankin, Shem Rankin, Josie Rankin, Sophie Rankin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Jack Tubb, and a sister, Carolyn Tubb.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
