Randy Trammel passed away on July 13, 2023.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Lebanon’s Rocky Valley Church Cemetery followed the service.
Pallbearers were Terry Agee, Chris King, Larry Bowman, Terry Ashe, Mike Barbee, and Sid Cripps. Honorary pallbearers were Charles “Bub” Granstaff, Danny Tidwell, and Jerry Mangrum.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Randall Frank Trammel was born in Lebanon to Christine Granstaff Trammel and Earl Trammel.
He was a Lebanon Police officer for more than 30 years and retired as chief.
Randy was a man of strong convictions and was not timid about sharing them. His dry wit and soft Southern drawl delivered words of common sense and justice in a very clear fashion. Randy thought deeply and enjoyed sparking conversation and laughter with his latest gem. Some topics, however, could only be served through a larger audience, in a letter to the editor.
He enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles, ATVs and gardening.
Mr. Trammel is survived by: his wife of 50 years, Betty Bush Trammel; children, Ryan (Christy) Trammel, Sean (Jennifer) Trammel, Betty (Chad) Williams; grandchildren, Ellie Trammel, Abby Evitts, Mallory (Corey) Meadows, Hunter Doyle, Jonathan Williams, Jackson Williams; siblings, Anne (Bobby) Holley, Duane (Gayle) Trammel, Christy (Bill) Cotton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Christine and Earl Trammel, and his grandparents — Jessie and Frank Granstaff and Burnett Puckett and Frank Trammel.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to the Dialysis Clinic, Inc., in Mt. Juliet for taking such good care of him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New Leash on Life.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
