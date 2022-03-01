Randell Terry Wilson passed peacefully at home on Feb. 18, 2022.
He was surrendered by his granddaughter and long-time family friends.
Randell, or Terry as he was known to family and close friends, was a long-time resident of Lebanon and loved to frequent public places to meet and talk with random folks.
He loved his wife — Beverly — trucking, NASCAR, buying and selling boats and fishing.
He had a heart bigger than the sun and was a friend to many.
As his family, we wanted to let you know of our loss.
Terry would like everyone that can to donate to their local humane society instead of sending flowers.
Terry chose cremation.
