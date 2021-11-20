Services for Randolph Holloway, 61, will be Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nashville.
Interment will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery North. Temperature checks and a mask requirement will be strictly enforced.
