Funeral services for Ray D. Barrett will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with W.D. Thomason officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Ray D. Barrett, 80, of Lebanon passed away on December 31, 2022, at his home.
Born Ray Donald Barrett on Sept. 26, 1942, in Watertown, he was the son of the late Garland and Telia Floyd Barrett.
He was saved and baptized as a teen and attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. While raising his family, he was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, and since 2014, he had been an active member of Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dowelltown.
He loved God, his family and his work.
He enjoyed vehicles, tractors and lawn mowers.
While in school, he worked at the Princess Theater and then at the Capitol Theater. He worked at Hartmann Luggage while he completed his time at Nashville Barber College.
As a master barber, he owned and operated Center Barber Shop in the Cedars Center for 36 years. Due to the location and his speed and skill, he was often the barber for cadets at Castle Heights Military Academy as they would march down Hill Street to meet their regulation of the school. One day, he took care of 50 cadets. He was also known as the “left-handed, flat-top cutter.” He retired in 2007 due to his health.
He is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Geneva Boles Barrett; son, John (Angela Morgan) Barrett; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Jenkins; grandson, Hank Jenkins; granddaughter, Raeanne Jenkins; sister, Christine (Gene) Atnip; two brothers, Earl (Ruth Townsend) Barrett, Jackie (Bobbie) Barrett; two aunts, Erline Clayborn, Jean Chapman; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane Poole.
Honorary pallbearers will be his many friends who supported his business all through his many years as a barber. Active pallbearers will consist of family and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you of appreciation for all the years of care provided by Dr. John Bright Cage, Dr. Kenneth Laws, Dr. Andrew Pickett, Dr. Margaret Sanders and caregivers at Baptist Hospital and now Ascension St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
