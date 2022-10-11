Funeral services for Donald Owens will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon, with pastor Evan Owens, W.D. Thomason and pastor Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, with Tanner Trout officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Bro. Owens, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Ray Donald Owens on March 30, 1933, in Smithville, he is the son of the late Willie and Ethel Ballinger Owen.
He attended elementary school in DeKalb County and his first two years of high school at Harrison Chilhowee Baptist Academy.
He graduated from Dekalb County High School in 1951 and attended Middle Tennessee State University for three years.
Bro. Owens was saved at the age of 9 and accepted the call to preach at the age of 13. He was ordained to the gospel ministry on Oct. 4, 1947, and had been in the pastorate since the age of 18.
He had pastored Green Hill Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Bradley’s Creek Baptist Church in Milton, Rutledge Falls Baptist Church in Tullahoma, Shellsford Baptist Church in McMinnville, Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon from 1963-2000, and had been the pastor of Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dowelltown since 2001.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife of 69 years, Audrey Parker Owens on July 10, 2021; grandson, Destry Nave; sister, Carlyne Dickey; and brother, Edwin Owen.
He is survived by: three children, David (Mary) Owens, Terry (Nancy) Owens, Krisa (Jason) Bush; grandchildren, Joel (Erin) Owens, Evan (Megan) Owens, Grant Owens, Callie (Ethan) Farley, Jake Bush, Jordan Bush; great-grandchildren, Colbie Owens, Murphy Jane Nave, Rhett Owens, Mack Owens, Maeve Farley; and a sister, Georgia Hawker.
Honorary pallbearers are his great-grandchildren and members of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
Active pallbearers are Joel Owens, Evan Owens, Grant Owens, Jake Bush, Jordan Bush, Callie Farley, Ethan Farley and Charles Parker.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.