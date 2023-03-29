Ray Cravens, 76, passed away on March 24, 2023.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Entombment in the mausoleum at Wilson County Memorial followed the service.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Ray Estile Cravens was born in Lebanon.
He drove trucks after his service in the United States Army.
Ray worked many jobs, from car salesman to carpet delivery, but his favorite and most long-term jobs involved driving trucks for many musical acts.
He loved his country and took pride in seeing it all from the roads he drove.
Ray loved his family and always did his best to ensure that they had the best he could provide. He relished telling great stories about all his travels.
Ray is survived by: his wife of 50 years, Jane Cravens; daughter, Nikki (Jake) Coles; grandchildren, Jacilee Coles, Nicholas Coles; siblings, Henry Martin, Brenda (David) Watson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosie Gaines.
Memorial donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5015 by mailing those to 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
