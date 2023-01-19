After extended illness, Ray Thomas “Tommy” Patton, of the Shop Springs community, passed from this world on Jan. 11, 2023. He was 78.
Mr. Patton was a native of Watertown, born in March of 1944, where he was involved in sports at Watertown High School, playing both football and basketball.
He also loved to shoot pool in the various pool halls of Watertown as a young man.
He served in the United States Air Force and worked in various jobs before setting out on his own series of small business endeavors from which he retired. Those included Fast Stop Market (in Columbia), Tommy’s Market (in Murfreesboro), Tommy’s Mobile Home Park (in Murfreesboro), Cedar Forest Market (in Lebanon), and multiple Discount Tobacco Outlets in Lebanon.
After living in Columbia and Murfreesboro in the 1970s and 1980s, he returned to Wilson County in 1993 to live on the Howell family farm near Shop Springs.
Mr. Patton always enjoyed the lake and boating. He spent many summer holidays skiing on Center Hill Lake and teaching young folks to water ski.
He also played golf for recreation and joined his son in tournaments and casual play in those days.
Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996, his mobility became an issue for many things, but Tommy found that he could still shoot pool and play bridge. In most recent years he was a regular pool shooter at the Wilson County Senior Center, where he also played bridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Thomas William (Mr. Tom) and Maymie Lee Midget Patton — and his brother, William Lee (Billy) Patton.
Survivors are: his wife of 53 years, Loretta Howell Powell; son, Thomas Wade Patton; daughter, Wendy Beth Patton; granddaughter, Miranda Rain Corn; sister, Patsy (Jim) Emory; sister-in-law, Faye (Billy) Patton; along with several nieces and nephews and their children.
A private memorial service will be held in the future with date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made, in his honor, to the JOY Clinic of Lebanon (consisting of a network of spay and neuter clinics) by visiting newleashonline.org or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America by visiting mymsaa.org.
