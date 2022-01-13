Rev. Raymond Edward Pugh, 87, of Lebanon passed away on Jan. 8, 2022, in hospice care at Wilson County Vanderbilt Hospital.
Ed was the son of the late Raymond and Louise Weaver Pugh.
He attended public schools in Johnson City and is a graduate of Science Hill High School.
He served four years in the United States Air Force. During this period, he met and married Mary Lou House of Lutts.
They are the parents of one son, James E. “Jim” (Dana) Pugh of Lebanon. They have: two grandsons, J. David (Jenny) Pugh and A. Joshua (Kyla) Pugh of Lebanon; two granddaughters, Nicole (David) Slover and Leslie (Chris) Savage; and four great grandchildren, Rebecca Pugh, Nathanial Pugh, Jordon Hill and Jacob Slover.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Gail Gates.
Ed responded to the call to the Christian ministry in June of 1964. In preparation for that ministry, he earned an associate of arts degree from Martin College in Pulaski; a bachelor of arts from Scarritt College, majoring in behavioral science; a master of arts degree from Scarritt College with an emphasis on evangelism. He attended Vanderbilt Divinity School and Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, to complete his studies in theology.
Ed was ordained a deacon in the United Methodist Church in June of 1972 and received his elder’s orders June of 1980.
He has served the following appointments in the Tennessee Conference of the United Methodist Church: Pleasant Springs, Iron City; East End, Lawrenceburg, Enterprise Circuit, Mt. Pleasant Walkers-Luton Charge, Goodlettsville, Westland, Lebanon; First United Methodist at Smyrna and Crossville, First United Methodist, Downtown McKendree United Methodist Church, Manchester First United Methodist Church, Crievewood United Methodist, retired a year and then served at Good Hope United Methodist Church (one year at Bethlehem United Methodist in Lebanon) until the last three years of his retirement.
Ed was an avid fisherman, a lover of Southern Gospel Music, which he sang with gusto.
A private family graveside service was held, and there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
