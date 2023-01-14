Reading to children is a long-standing tradition that can bring communities together.
Whether it’s at an armchair at home, at a library storytime, or at a school, reading can form bonds between people.
For police officers, one of the bonds they try to form while reading to groups of children is trust.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dustin Harvey and Cpl. Logan Hackett were invited to read to the preschool class at Castle Heights Elementary School on Wednesday. Tagging along was K-9 Unit Gabbie, who became the focus of discussion and questions.
“Each of us have children of our own around that same age, so we’re used to the type of questions they were asking,” Harvey said. “We were excited to see other kids like our own.”
The kids insightfully asked why there was a dog with the officers, what K-9 Gabbie did, about the officer’s uniforms, and where their furry companion’s uniform was.
“Usually, whenever kids experience us, it may be because they’re in a bad home-life situation,” Harvey said. “That’s what their normal interaction with us is ... it’s bad situations. We enjoy going out and being able to interact with them when there’s not a bad situation.”
In the sort of situations where officers are typically interacting with younger children, Harvey said that the focus tends to land on the other members of the family.
“Whenever we do get to go and read and show them the dogs, they see that we’re here when nothing bad is happening, and nobody’s in trouble,” Harvey said. “The younger that we can reach them and give them good experiences with police, that will carry with them the older they get.”
Castle Heights Elementary Pre-K teacher Kelsey Edwards said that her class had been learning about community helpers.
“We like to give the kids more of a real-life understanding of these people in our community,” Edwards said. “Some of our kids are taught that police officers are bad, so I think it’s especially important to get them to come into our classroom to talk to our kids about so that they can address that.”
Edwards agreed that interacting with officers at a younger age would help children grow up being more comfortable with seeing police in different settings as a safe person.
“I think it helps kids make that connection between things in stories and things in their real life,” Edwards said. “In the book read, the dog’s name was Gabbie, and the actual K-9’s name was Gabbie. It just really helps them make those connections to their real life.”
Even before the K-9 unit came in, the class was excited to listen to the story and interact with officers.
Recently, officers from the Mt. Juliet Police Department also took up the tradition of reading to students to build trust.
Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said that it’s not uncommon for officers in the department that are doing community outreach to visit schools or daycares.
“People see officers in their worst moments,” Chandler said. “Either they’re involved in a very bad incident or they end up breaking the law. We always like to find opportunities where they can interact with our police officers in a positive environment.”
Seeing an officer during a more positive interaction, in taking in a story from a book, can help establish a relationship before seeing an officer in a situation that’s more negative later in life.
“We simply want to build good, positive relationships and ensure that those children know that we are here to protect them and know that they can call us any time that they need help,” Chandler said. “We just want them to know that we’re here for them.”
The books selected by the Learning Experience for Cpl. Justin Angle and officer Brian Cruz to read featured police officers as heroes in the community.
“It’s an experience to meet the officers, see what they do, and the book itself is educational,” Chandler said.
Like the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the Mt. Juliet Police Department typically does an event interacting with children after being invited by a business. Officers who attend the events volunteer or are handpicked, depending on the situation.
