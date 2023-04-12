Sometimes, when non-fiction children’s book author Jerry Pallotta sees an animal in the wild, or in a zoo, he gets an idea.
Then, he writes a book.
As a part of its program, Pallotta visited Coles Ferry Elementary School to talk to students about his time as an author, the writing process and the animals that he writes about.
“I think, because he’s coming to visit our school, kids are excited because it’s a live author coming to our school,” Coles Ferry Elementary School Librarian Vicki Hines said. “It’s like the person is real. So many times, they read a person’s name on a book, but it doesn’t seem real. But, then, a somebody like Jerry Pallotta comes, and you’re seeing an author in flesh and blood.”
Not only are the kids more excited about reading because of Pallotta’s visit, but they’re also benefiting from the increasing amounts of books they’re picking up.
“Research shows that the more kids are exposed to books, the more books they’re going to read,” Hines said. “The more books they read, the more knowledge they’ll have. In kindergarten through second grade, they’re learning to read, and in third grade and up, they’re reading to learn. So, we’re really wanting them to read more complex texts.”
The author’s visit also sparked student interest in non-fiction.
“To get our students to transition from fiction, which is what they primarily read kindergarten through second grade, is huge,” Hines said. “That’s where a lot of your factual knowledge comes from. There’s just a lot of good things about him coming that will benefit our students.”
During his presentation, Pallotta shared with the students where he gets his ideas for what to write about, what inspires him to write and how he edits that writing.
“It’s the whole thought process behind creating a book,” Hines said. “Our kids should then be really inspired to then write their own book.”
Pallotta never thought that his books would be used as a template for kids learning to write their own stories.
“When I started writing books, I never imagined kids mimicking the books,” Pallotta said. “They’ll use them as models. When I wrote the books, I tried to write them so that kids would love to read them. I tried to fill them with information that would help the teacher. Then, I go out to the classroom, and I see all these books that kids have written. I see tremendous books that kids write.”
Students will be writing their own books this spring, which the staff believes will help them learn helpful skills as they continue through school.
“They’re going to be researching and finding the facts,” Hines said. “They’ll be practicing the grammar, the punctuation skills and putting their words together in paragraphs. It meets many state standards.”
On May 18, the school will host its first annual authors and illustrators conference.
“The kids are going to come in and then they’re going to read their books that they’ve written to one another, “ Hines said. “Then we’re going to have an illustrator come in from Nashville who’s going to be our keynote speaker.”
