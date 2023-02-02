NEWS 7 PHOTO

This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows (from left) Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith. Documents obtained by the Associated Press show four of the five Memphis Police Department officers had policy violations on their record before the Jan. 7 arrest, but nothing that rises to the brutality that led to Nichols’ death three days later.

 Shelby County Sheriff's Office via AP

MEMPHIS — Four of five Memphis officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols after violently beating him had infractions on their records from previous police work.

Their transgressions were mainly procedural but included using minor physical force during an arrest and failing to fill out a form about it, failing to report a domestic violence situation, and a car crash, records showed.

