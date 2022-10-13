No matter where one might be, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy can teach them how to defend themselves in the event of an unexpected assault.
The course provides several insights into the inner workings of local law enforcement, but the most recent lesson encompassed situational awareness and how to prevent disaster from striking when one least expects it.
“Situational awareness is being aware of what is happening around you in terms of where you are,” said Cpl. Matt Bush, the class instructor.
Staying alert means limiting common distractions like cell phones while maintaining a sharp focus on children and their surroundings. Bush discussed the parking lot as a place where people unintentionally put their guards down while they look for their keys or balance bags of groceries.
“Vehicles don’t have to be a windowless white van to be threatening,” Bush said. “It’s more about reading body language and identifying possible threats before they become threatening.”
It’s not the only place where people should be mindful of what’s happening around them.
“Who feels comfortable when you go into a movie theater or restaurant,” Bush said. “Who feels comfortable going out to the mall anymore?”
Bush indicated that he supports everyone’s right to carry a firearm for protection, but he understands that not everyone is comfortable with the idea of using lethal force.
“Something as simple as Raid wasp and hornet killer spray can be a helpful defense mechanism,” Bush said. “Another tip can be keeping your car keys next to the bed. If an intruder or burglar is outside, use the panic alarm on the car and send them running.”
For one Wilson County widow, the course has been helpful as she learns to live alone and protect herself. Judy Wilke sat in the class on Tuesday as Bush explained ways to improve one’s situational awareness.
Since Wilke lives alone, she tries to be mindful of her routines to avoid establishing an easily-configurable pattern that could be used against her. She’s learned a lot about staying safe from the citizens academy and working with the county’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN), a non-profit developed by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department to take a proactive approach to address the needs of seniors.
While she wants to learn about ways to protect herself, there are elements of the course that she enjoys.
“You get to do a ride-along in the patrol car,” Wilke said. “You can’t take any action, but you are watching what is happening. You get to see everything they are dealing with electronically. You are following people. You’re like a fly in the wall. It’s fascinating.”
It’s not all about unique experiences. Wilke explained that she has had her eyes opened from the course.
“There are so many things that the sheriff’s office does that we are not even aware of,” Wilke said. “We see the patrol cars and the jail, but there are so many other branches of it that we don’t see. Last week, we had the Department of Homeland Security and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. I didn’t know we had that. They all work within each other.”
Wilke knows that the blue lights of a patrol vehicle can frighten people, but she said that it does not bother her.
“We have a fear of the police, but you shouldn’t,” Wilke said. “You should be respecting and honoring them.
One of Wilke’s classmates, Claudia Richardson, has lived in Tennessee for approximately 20 years. She moved to the U.S. from Germany, where policing culture is different.
“I want to know the inner workings of the police department and how to connect with them, learn about what they do and how they manage their jurisdictions,” Richardson said.
The jail tour portion of the course was eye-opening for Richardson.
“I did not know anything about the jail until we got a tour,” Richardson said. “It was amazing and a little scary when you actually see how they are housed and how they are living. It was mind-boggling.”
Tuesday night was just one of the lessons. Bush explained that next week, the narcotics division will be leading the lesson and alluded to a session in a couple of weeks where they will conduct a simulated raid of a home.
The academy is a nine-week program available to Wilson County citizens every year.
