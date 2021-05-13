MT. JULIET — Green Hill has had a good week at Mt. Juliet during the District 9-AAA tournament this week, reaching the bracket final as the undefeated team.
But the Hawks have had no success there against the host Golden Bears.
Colton Regen pitched a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday to help send Mt. Juliet to the “if necessary” game with a 12-0 win.
Factoring in Austin Hunley’s perfect game against the Hawks last month, Green Hill has yet to get a base hit against the Golden Bears over 10 innings at MJHS.
Mt. Juliet took the pressure off Regen early with two runs in the first inning and five in the second. Two in the fourth and three in the fifth ended the game early as the Bears banged out 13 hits while taking advantage of four errors.
Justin Lee had an RBI single in the first inning off his brother, Green Hill starter Carter Lee. Regen, Lee and Michael Settle had RBIs in the second.
Regen struck out eight and walked four. The Golden Bears committed one error.
Mt. Juliet finished with 13 hits, including three each by Regen and Lee. Regen drove in four runs and Lee, Settle and Jack Fortner two each. Regen and Stevens doubled.
The teams met last night with the winner advancing to tonight’s district final and Monday’s Region 5-AAA tournament opener.
In the Lebanon bracket, the host Blue Devils forced the “if necessary” game for last night via a 6-5 win over Beech on Tuesday after dispatching Portland 5-1 earlier in the afternoon at Brent Foster Field. Carson Boles recorded saves in both games. Eli Carson hit his first home run of the season for LHS.
Vastola pitches no-hitter as Watertown reaches 8-AA final, regionBAXTER — After Brandon Watts pitched Watertown to a 1-0 win at Upperman last Saturday, Gage Vastola was even better Tuesday night when he no-hit the host Bees while Purple Tiger batters added a one to the score in an 11-0 wipeout in the division final.
Vastola allowed two base runners, on a walk and hit batter, while striking out five as the Tigers were perfect in the field.
The Tigers scored six times in the third inning and five in the fourth on a total of five hits.
K.J. Wood doubled as he led Watertown with two hits.
Watertown, which is not believed to have ever won a district baseball crown (the program began in 1988), went to DeKalb County for the one-game championship last night for homefield advantage in next Monday’s Region 4-AA tournament.
Stevens’ double breaks tie, sends MJ to bracket finalMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet stayed alive in the District 9-AAA tournament by scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and beat Station Camp 9-4 in the loser’s bracket final Tuesday.
Seth Stevens’ three-run double broke the 4-4 tie.
Jack Fortner survived Station Camp’s three-run second inning, which produced the 4-4 draw, to pitch the full seven innings for the win. He allowed six hits while striking out seven.
Justin Lee had two of Mt. Juliet’s five hits, including a double and two RBIs. Colton Regen also doubled.
Station Camp took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Mt. Juliet scored four in the bottom half.
Mt. Juliet advanced to the bracket final that night against undefeated Green Hill, needing wins Tuesday and Wednesday nights to advance to the district final and the Region 5-AAA tournament.
Beech knocks Lebanon into loser’s bracketBeech broke a fifth-inning tie and added insurance in the sixth to knock host Lebanon into the District 9-AAA loser’s bracket with a 5-3 win at Brent Foster Field on a chilly Monday night.
The Buccaneers scored the go-ahead run on a single to center field in the fifth. A squeeze play and an RBI double made it 5-2 in the sixth as Lebanon starter John Tomlinson was chased in favor of Easton Forsyth.
Beech took a 2-0 lead in a sloppy top of the first inning on a passed ball and an error.
Big right-hander Luke Sinnard kept the Blue Devils at bay until the bottom of the fourth inning when singles by Copeland Bradford and Brody Hays set up a two-run, pinch-hit double to left field by freshman Brice Njezic for a 2-2 tie.
But the tie didn’t last long as a leadoff walk in the Beech fifth ended up scoring.
Will Burruss brought the Blue Devils to within two with a seventh-inning RBI single to center. But reliever Preston Drebes, who had relieved Sinnard two batters into the inning, left the tying run stranded at the plate as Beech advanced to the bracket final while Lebanon was sent to try to save its season against Portland, which had eliminated Wilson Central 8-6 earlier Monday.
Sinnard scattered five hits and two walks while striking out 14 batters. Drebes punched out a pair on his way to the save.
Tomlinson allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings. Forsyth fired the final 1 1/3 frames, surrendering a hit while fanning one.
Hunley’s 1-0 shutout keeps Bears going
MT. JULIET — Austin Hunley kept Mt. Juliet playing another day with a 1-0 shutout of Gallatin in a District 9-AAA loser’s bracket game Monday.
The right-hander allowed two hits while striking out 10 in seven innings.
Seth Stevens drove in Daniel Michael in the fifth inning for the game’s only run off Tanner Park, who allowed five hits and fanned five in six innings.
Logan Baskin’s double for the Bears was the game’s only extra-base hit.
Mt. Juliet faced Station Camp on Tuesday afternoon in the loser’s bracket final with the winner turning around to take on Green Hill that night.
Zoccola pitches Hawks to bracket final
MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s run in its first (and with the Hawks going to District 9-4A next year, only) District 9-AAA tournament continued on the fast track Monday night with a 6-1 win over Station Camp at MJHS, putting the first-year team one win from the Region 5-AAA tourney.
Jackson Zoccola pitched a complete game for Green Hill.
Adam Partin drove in two runs as he and Christian Taylor doubled and had three hits apiece.
Green Hill awaited the winner of Station Camp-Mt. Juliet on Tuesday night needing just one win to advance to the district championship game against the winner of the Lebanon bracket. If the Hawks lost Tuesday, the “if necessary” game would have been last night.
