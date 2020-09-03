If the weather and COVID-19 will cooperate, Week 3 might seem like the first normal week in Wilson County high school football of a 2020 year which has often resembled an episode of “The Twilight Zone”.
This week won’t be completely normal as some big rivalry games which would normally play to packed houses will be sold out, but only to half capacity or less.
Leading that list will be Lebanon at Mt. Juliet. Also, Watertown will travel to Trousdale County, minus most of the Purple Tiger fan base which would normally make the trek to Hartsville, for what has become the de facto Region 4-2A championship game. Friendship Christian will play host to rival Donelson Christian. Green Hill and Gallatin aren’t really rivals, yet, but the Green Wave will be the first team to visit GHHS, where many of the players came from Mt. Juliet, which is a long-standing rival.
In games not considered rivalry games, Wilson Central will open its home schedule against Rossview, which will be kicking off its schedule as the Hawks and the rest of the Clarksville-Montgomery County system have sat out the first two weeks due to the pandemic. Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Macon County. Also, this is the region opener for all the county’s public school teams.
Lebanon at Mt. JulietIn a normal year, the talk would be whether Lebanon can break a losing streak to its West Wilson rival which has reached 11 straight. The Golden Bears, who have won 13 of the last 15 in the series dating to 2005, haven’t lost to the Blue Devils since ’08. Ending that run is high on LHS coach Chuck Gentry’s bucket list.
“Until we win, they are the measuring stick,” said Gentry, whose Blue Devils are 1-1 after taking a 1-0 forfeit over McGavock last week when the Raiders, like all Metro Nashville public schools, couldn’t play due to the pandemic. By TSSAA regulations, a team whose opponent is unable to play due to the pandemic can take a forfeit (which could pay off in breaking a three-way tie in region standings at the end of the season) while the game would be a no-contest for the other team.
While Mt. Juliet lost much of its younger classes to Green Hill, the Golden Bears are senior loaded.
“They got 17 returning starters back,” Gentry said of the 1-0 Golden Bears. “A lot of the same kids who’ve played a lot of ball the last few years are seniors. They look pretty good.”
Mt. Juliet has run the spread for exactly one year — since implementing it the week of this game last year. Gentry doesn’t want another surprise.
“We’re preparing for everything because they were Wing-T last year first game and then they went spread against us,” Gentry said. “That doesn’t mean we’re not going to get Wing-T, but we’re going to prepare for both.”
In a quirk of scheduling, both teams were off last week. Mt. Juliet’s open date was its scheduled bye while Lebanon’s was pandemic-caused. Nevertheless, both coaches are limited to video from Week 1 games which were played in the rain, an element which often doesn’t allow teams to show their true identity.
“Just like all else you could say about 2020, it’s weird to have such limited film to study,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “And they’d be saying the same about us.
“From the Gallatin film, it looks like Coach Gentry has a group of guys who are talented and get themselves in position to win football games. Turnovers (four of them) displaced things for them. Obviously, the injury to Dequantay Shannon displaced their mindset, and obviously, Gallatin’s a good football team.”
Shannon suffered a slight hamstring strain early in the Gallatin game and did not return. The week off helped the senior recuperate without the pressure of having to return to action quickly.
“He should be good to go,” Gentry said. “We should be pretty much 100%.”
Perry’s Golden Bears should also be ready to go. And playing the second game of the season should add an extra boost.
“Not only are we coming off a bye week, but teams make their first improvement between the first and second games,” Perry said. “We’re hoping we have that on our end as well.”
In addition to the rivalry, this is the Region 4-6A opener for both teams as well with the winner taking a third of first place out of the gate.
“It would definitely be a good thing to be 1-0,” Gentry said. “That’s what we try to do every week, not worry about the overall picture, but worry about that week.”
Rossview at Wilson CentralThe Wildcats are the season opener for their third straight opponent. Rossview went 4-6 last year, missing out on the playoffs with a Week 11 loss to Lebanon.
“Based on what they were last year, they have a lot of guys coming back,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Hawks. “I think it’s a total of 16 (either eight or nine on defense and five or six on offense).
“We expect to see a spread of some type — 2-by-2 or 3-by-1, maybe some H-back stuff. Defensively, we’re expecting a 4-2-5.”
Again, this situation raises the question which team has the advantage, the one which hasn’t played but has seen the other team or the one which has played but may know nothing about the opposition.
“They’ve had a chance to watch us twice, but they haven’t played anybody,” Dedman said. “The game speed, time management, cramps — I think some of that will help us.”
Wilson Central slipped to 0-2 with a 12-8 loss at Battle Ground Academy last week.
“Defense-wise, we played well, we played hard, we ran to the ball hard,” Dedman said. “We struggled to move the football.
“We got to do better with our blocking up front, our running backs have to locate the holes and we’ve got to be able to complete some passes.”
Watertown at Trousdale CountyLike Tennessee and Florida in the early days of the SEC East, this matchup has pretty much decided the Region 4-2A championship each of the last two season, even though there are four league games remaining for each team.
“It really does set the tone,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of this matchup in which Trousdale County has lost the regular-season meeting, finished second behind the Purple Tigers and come back to best WHS in the state quarterfinals the last two seasons. “There’s still a lot of football left. You get beat Friday night, you got a lot of football left, a lot of opportunities left.
“Obviously, you want to win the game Friday night. It puts you in front of the pack. Everybody else is playing catch-up.”
Both teams are 1-1, with Watertown coming off a Week 2 loss and Trousdale coming off a victory.
“Typical Trousdale County team,” Webster said. “Offensively, they’re running the Wing-T. Defensively, they’re still running the odd front, 50. They got Trousdale County size, physical.”
Webster said the key will be for the Tigers to focus on the Tigers.
“The main thing is take care of ourselves Friday night, and whatever happens, happens,” he said. “Play hard and let everything take care of itself.”
Donelson Christian at Friendship ChristianThe Commanders find themselves in the strange position of being 0-1 in the East Region, coming off their first league loss in four years. There is plenty of time for 1-1 Friendship to move up the standings, starting with a win over the same DCA program which handed the Green that last region loss in 2016.
Commander coach John McNeal said last week’s 21-0 loss at Middle Tennessee Christian was at least a by-product of an offseason with no scrimmages against other opponents.
“We’re still more worried about ourselves,” McNeal said. “We got a lot we got to fix about ourselves…trying to see where we’re at. Without the scrimmages, last Friday exposed a lot.
“We learned some things where we can put our kids in some better situations… We had nothing (on video go to by). Trousdale (in Week 1) wasn’t a good gauge because it was wet, it was sloppy.”
Drew Porter should return at quarterback after leaving early last week with a bruised hip. Lineman Mitchell Bare missed the game with a strained knee and is questionable this week, McNeal said.
As for DCA, the Wildcats are 2-0 and off to a 1-0 region start with a 50-6 win over Bell Buckle Webb.
“They got a good corps of seniors,” McNeal said of the Wildcats. “But their big group is their juniors, they have about 15 of them.
“They’ve been in the program under Coach (Paul) Wade a couple of years and they’ve gotten better.”
Gallatin at Green HillNot only will the 2-0 Green Wave provide a stout test for the young Hawks, but holding a game on campus for the first time ever, especially with a visiting fan base which is legendary for its support, will test the support staff for the school which opened just a couple of weeks ago. In some ways, the mandated reduction in spectators could be a blessing in disguise, even if it does cut down on the gate.
“In one day, we sold out half of our stadium,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “Full capacity would have been great, but we’ll have a good crowd… We’re hoping to have a good student section and a big crowd.
“The first opportunity will be Thursday for a freshman game. That’ll be a good trial run.”
As for the Green Wave, they are 2-0 with wins over Lebanon and 41-6 over crosstown-rival Station Camp.
“They’re big up front, well coached, good athletes,” Crouch said of the Green Wave, who replaced Metro opponent Whites Creek on the schedule.
“We’re pretty excited to be playing,” Crouch said. “There are a lot of people less fortunate not getting to play. We’re just excited to get to play.”
After sitting out Week 1 (and picking up a forfeit over COVID-sidelined Clarksville Academy), the Hawks got to play last week at LaVergne, who administered a 27-7 lesson.
“We need to take care of the ball better,” Crouch said. “We had three turnovers and no takeaways. We got into the red zone three times. Once we came out with a touchdown. The other two they came away with interceptions.
“The kids played hard. We were fighting to the last play. Our energy was good. We have some things we have to clean up. We had two pre-snap penalties, which is unacceptable.”
But those pre-snaps were two of just three fouls overall against the Hawks in an opening game which typically feature lots of flying flags. Throw in the fact this was the program’s inaugural game and with no preseason scrimmages made it a remarkable feat.
“I was happy with that because that was the first time we got to scrimmage, with officials,” Crouch said.
Mt. Juliet Christian at Macon CountyThe Class 4A Tigers are 2-0 and coming off a 13-7 win over Westmoreland. Mt. Juliet Christian had fewer than 20 players dressed for last week’s 25-21 loss to Lookout Valley, giving this matchup a David-vs.-Goliath look.
“We’re always David vs. Goliath,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said, noting the Saints have just over 20 players when at full strength.
In a spread era, Macon County is old school by comparison.
“They run the Wing-T,” Davis said. “They predominantly run. They only throw when they want to. They can (pass), they just don’t have to.”
The Tigers, who run a 3-4 defense, are big.
“They’re pretty good size across the board,” Davis said. “They don’t play any little guys.”
The Saints came within 18 seconds of their first win of the season in the rain last week.
“It’s never good when you lose, but we had several opportunities to put the game away and just didn’t do it,” Davis said. “We definitely improved from Week 1 to Week 2. We have a lot of work to do.”
