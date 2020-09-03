REGION 4-6A
| Region | Overall
MT. JULIET | 0-0 | 1-0
LEBANON | 0-0 | 1-1
WILSON CENTRAL | 0-0 | 0-2
Station Camp | 0-0 | 0-2
Hendersonville | 0-0 | 0-1
Rossview | 0-0 | 0-0
Last week’s scores
LEBANON 1, McGavock 0 (COVID-19)
Battle Ground Academy 12, WILSON CENTRAL 8
Gallatin 41, Station Camp 6
This week’s games
LEBANON at MT. JULIET
Rossview at WILSON CENTRAL
Station Camp at Hendersonville
REGION 4-2A
| Region | Overall
Jackson County | 0-0 | 2-0
WATERTOWN | 0-0 | 1-1
Trousdale County | 0-0 | 1-1
Cascade | 0-0 | 0-1
Westmoreland | 0-0 | 0-2
East Robertson | 0-0 | 0-2
Last week’s scores
Nolensville 24, WATERTOWN 20
Jackson County 44, Sale Creek 26
Macon County 13, Westmoreland 7
Trousdale County 34, White House 14
White House Heritage 16, East Robertson 7
This week’s games
WATERTOWN at Trousdale County
East Robertson at Cascade
Wesmoreland at Jackson County
EAST REGION
| Region | Overall
Donelson Christian | 1-0 | 2-0
Middle Tennessee Christian | 1-0 | 1-1
King’s Academy | 0-0 | 2-0
Franklin Grace Christian | 0-0 | 2-0
Grace Baptist | 0-0 | 0-0
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 0-2
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 1-1
Bell Buckle Webb | 0-1 | 0-1
Last week’s scores
Middle Tennessee Christian 21, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 0
Lookout Valley 25, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 21
King’s Academy 39, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13
Donelson Christian 50, Bell Buckle Webb 6
Franklin Grace Christian 26, Clarksville Academy 20
This week’s games
Donelson Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Macon County
Bell Buckle Webb at Grace Baptist
Middle Tennessee Christian at Howard
King’s Academy at Franklin Grace Christian
