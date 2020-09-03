REGION 4-6A

| Region | Overall

MT. JULIET | 0-0 | 1-0

LEBANON | 0-0 | 1-1

WILSON CENTRAL | 0-0 | 0-2

Station Camp | 0-0 | 0-2

Hendersonville | 0-0 | 0-1

Rossview | 0-0 | 0-0

Last week’s scores

LEBANON 1, McGavock 0 (COVID-19)

Battle Ground Academy 12, WILSON CENTRAL 8

Gallatin 41, Station Camp 6

This week’s games

LEBANON at MT. JULIET

Rossview at WILSON CENTRAL

Station Camp at Hendersonville

REGION 4-2A

| Region | Overall

Jackson County | 0-0 | 2-0

WATERTOWN | 0-0 | 1-1

Trousdale County | 0-0 | 1-1

Cascade | 0-0 | 0-1

Westmoreland | 0-0 | 0-2

East Robertson | 0-0 | 0-2

Last week’s scores

Nolensville 24, WATERTOWN 20

Jackson County 44, Sale Creek 26

Macon County 13, Westmoreland 7

Trousdale County 34, White House 14

White House Heritage 16, East Robertson 7

This week’s games

WATERTOWN at Trousdale County

East Robertson at Cascade

Wesmoreland at Jackson County

EAST REGION

| Region | Overall

Donelson Christian | 1-0 | 2-0

Middle Tennessee Christian | 1-0 | 1-1

King’s Academy | 0-0 | 2-0

Franklin Grace Christian | 0-0 | 2-0

Grace Baptist | 0-0 | 0-0

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 0-2

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 1-1

Bell Buckle Webb | 0-1 | 0-1

Last week’s scores

Middle Tennessee Christian 21, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 0

Lookout Valley 25, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 21

King’s Academy 39, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13

Donelson Christian 50, Bell Buckle Webb 6

Franklin Grace Christian 26, Clarksville Academy 20

This week’s games

Donelson Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Macon County

Bell Buckle Webb at Grace Baptist

Middle Tennessee Christian at Howard

King’s Academy at Franklin Grace Christian

