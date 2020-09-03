FRIDAY
LEBANON at MT. JULIET
Rossview at WILSON CENTRAL
WATERTOWN at Trousdale County
Donelson Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN, 7:30 p.m.
Gallatin at GREEN HILL
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Macon County
All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.