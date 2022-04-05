The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Missi Hunter, who is a physical-education instructor at Gladeville Middle School …
Name … Missi Hunter
School … Gladeville Middle School
Age … 46
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach physical education, grades sixth through eighth.
How long have you been in education? 24 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 3 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? My first year of teaching in 1998, I was split between Southside (Elementary) and Lakeview Elementary. The next seven years, I taught at Trousdale County High School. I returned to Wilson County in 2006. I taught at Carroll-Oakland in 2006. Then, I spent the next 12 years at Wilson Central High School before going to Gladeville Middle School in 2019.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I have ran a few half marathons. I took karate and jiu jitsu with my children.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Reading and exercising
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I have been blessed to have the opportunity to teach every grade level at some time in my career.
How would you describe your teaching style? I have a tough-love approach, some would say old school. I believe in high expectations, accountability and love. It is important that students know that we are in this together.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Students need to know that we care. When they know that we are pushing them to be their best because we want that for them and believe in them, then, they will want to learn.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? This profession is challenging and does require us to self-reflect. Rethinking and self-reflecting is something that we need to do from time to time. That is how we grow. I am a life-long learner too. I always want to improve and be better for the next opportunity.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? It is a special opportunity to be a part of a new school. Gladeville Middle School opened in 2019, and it has been a special place to work. I have made some special friendships, and my life has been blessed because of the people there and in the community.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? There were teachers and coaches who impacted my life and influenced me to choose this profession. I knew that I wanted to teach and coach, to make a difference.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? This is one of the most rewarding careers. It is always rewarding to see students work through challenges, gain confidence, develop life skills and experience success. I have been teaching for quite some time. The most fulfilling part of teaching has been the relationships, teacher-student relationships, player-coach relationships … and relationships with those I have been blessed to work with.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The most challenging part of teaching are all the other things. You probably have to be a teacher to understand that. Teaching students is the easy part.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I still believe teaching is one of the most important and most rewarding professions.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? There is more of a demand on teachers than ever before. I think the demands have good intentions, but I think teachers are overloaded. Many are leaving the profession. We need to find a balance. We need to trust teachers.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I believe we spend a lot of time, effort and conversations surrounding outcomes. Our focus is often on the product and not the process. Although outcomes are important, when we focus on the process, the desired outcomes will take place.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? There were teachers and coaches who impacted my life and influenced me to choose this profession. They challenged me to be the best I could be. They helped me learn to handle failure and success. I knew that I wanted to do the same for others.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? There have been many memorable moments in teaching. I have been doing this long enough that I now have former players and students who are teachers and coaches. Most of the special moments happen in the form of a card, a note, an email or a thank you. I keep a box with cards and notes from former students and players in my office. Each of those are special. It really is about relationships.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? This year a player wrote this to me … “You’ve made such an impact on my life, and I’m truly thankful. You’ve taught me so many things that I’ll never forget.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want to be remembered as a teacher that cared about students, challenged students and made a difference.
