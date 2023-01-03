Residents were given the opportunity to express their concerns regarding rezoning proposals during the Lebanon planning commission’s meeting on Tuesday, which ultimately received a positive recommendation.
The proposed amendment to the future land use plan for Barton Village would annex 1.57 acres of the Gillis tract, as well as 5.01 acres of the Tucker tract.
Gail Purtee, a resident of Pinhook Road, said that the development will go right up to her back fence.
“I have a small hobby farm where I raise chickens and goats and ducks and those kinds of things that make me happy,” Purtee said. “It doesn’t make me happy that so much of this land is being piecemealed up and down Pinhook Road as it is.”
Purtee is worried about what the increase in residences will do to the quality of life on Pinhook Road.
“I’m not very happy with the fact that my land on my road is going to be turned into a very fast thoroughfare for people making access through those egresses with that property that’s going up there,” Purtee said.
The planning commission approved a positive recommendation to city council.
New sidewalks
The planning department reported that all seven of the sidewalk permits pulled in the past month have been installed.
American Homes 4 Rent requested final approval for a three-lot subdivision at 3555 and 3561 Leeville Pike. The plan was previously approved without sidewalks or payment in lieu of sidewalks.
The request brought before the planning commission was for payment in lieu of sidewalks. The planning department recommended approval on the stipulation that payment can be agreed upon.
“Pedestrian safety and grating and drainage issues in the area will add substantial costs to constructing sidewalks along the Leeville Pike right-of-way,” Lebanon City Planner Kristy Barhite said. “The minimum required payment in lieu of sidewalk fee would be as calculated at $22,560.”
There are no sidewalks currently on Leeville Pike. As of the planning commission meeting, the sidewalks built would be for the subdivision.
The request was approved with sidewalks.
The residential development committee will allow apartment complexes in high density residential zoning districts, which will be brought before the planning commission at the next preliminary meeting.
