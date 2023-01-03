PLANNING COMMISSION 1

The Barton Village development on Pinhook Road requested annexation for two tracts of land during the Dec. 27 planning commission meeting.

 Google Maps

Residents were given the opportunity to express their concerns regarding rezoning proposals during the Lebanon planning commission’s meeting on Tuesday, which ultimately received a positive recommendation.

The proposed amendment to the future land use plan for Barton Village would annex 1.57 acres of the Gillis tract, as well as 5.01 acres of the Tucker tract.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.