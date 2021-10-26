MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet celebrated its 20th annual Halloween in the Park at Charlie Daniels Park on Saturday.
The Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event, with thousands of residents attending.
Many residents formed a long line throughout Halloween in the Park to celebrate Halloween, especially those who dressed up in costumes.
“This event offers a lot of family fun for us,” said resident Nathan Williams.
He and his wife Heidi dressed up as red Crayola crayons, and even their daughters, Audrey and Annabelle, dressed up as purple and green Crayola crayons.
The Williams came up with the idea as something that would work collectively for the family without presenting a scary image.
Approximately 30 vendors set up at Halloween in the Park, including the Mt. Juliet Help Center and the Learning Experience, a local daycare center, by offering free candy to both kids and adults.
The help center even allowed residents to win candy such as Lemonheads and Lifesavers by finding them buried under a bed of orange-colored rice.
Residents also brought their kids and pets to take part in a costume contest throughout the whole event. They all got a chance to win prizes for their best costumes.
Six kids, participating in the under-1-year-old age division, won their respective contest and were awarded with baby toys.
Those kids included Oliver McCluskey as Patrick from “Spongebob Squarepants,” Georgie as Captain Hook, Kayden Kyson as a tiger, Lincoln Stetz as a scarecrow, Pierce Bradbury as a doctor, and Parker Harvey as Baby Yoda.
Inhabitants enjoyed hayrides around the park until 2:30 p.m., with each ride lasting approximately 10 minutes.
They were also able to feed and pet animals in the petting zoo. Those animals included llamas, bunnies, goats and sheep.
Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee was pleased with this year’s Halloween in the Park.
“We were dead over last year’s event, and we didn’t know what to look forward to this year,” Lee said. “We left it on a high note in 2019, and we were hoping we would return. Thankfully, the community came out today.”
Learning Experience teacher Paula Sloan added, “It is so great to see a lot of families come out and just have an exciting time to celebrate Halloween this way. This event builds an incredible sense of community here.”
