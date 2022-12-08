SCHOOL BOARD 1

Sarah Moore (foreground) addressed the Wilson County School Board on Monday night regarding her concerns about the integration of religion in the schools.

 Submitted

Residents from zone 3 and 4 spoke at Monday evening’s Wilson County School Board meeting, expressing their dissatisfaction with the board’s communication and the integration of religion in the school system.

Ingrid Holmes, a resident zone 3, said that throughout all the school board meetings that she’s attended, she has only seen one instance where comments became abusive, and those comments were made by a school board member.

