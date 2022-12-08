Residents from zone 3 and 4 spoke at Monday evening’s Wilson County School Board meeting, expressing their dissatisfaction with the board’s communication and the integration of religion in the school system.
Ingrid Holmes, a resident zone 3, said that throughout all the school board meetings that she’s attended, she has only seen one instance where comments became abusive, and those comments were made by a school board member.
Her dissatisfaction with the board stemmed from the policy read aloud to speakers at meetings. That policy outlines the rules for speakers before they address the school board members, and it also warns speakers that they can be removed from the podium if they do not adhere to that policy.
Holmes also expressed concerns that constituents are not being heard.
“I was talking about speaking before the board at my hair dressers on Friday,” Holmes said. “A man beside me snorted and laughed. I said, ‘Why are you laughing,’ and he said, ‘The school board? ... good luck.’ Is that really the reputation you want in your community?”
Holmes said that she’s emailed the board twice and received two responses.
“One response was incredibly attentive,” Holmes said. “One response answered one of five questions and essentially told me to go find it myself.”
Holmes exceeded her allotted speaking time and was asked to step down from the podium by Jamie Farough, the Wilson County School Board chairperson.
Farough then responded to Holmes’ concerns.
“In response to that, I will say, you are not my constituent, but I did respond to you extensively, so I don’t like hearing that we are not responding,” Farough said. “I responded in great detail and length where you could find the information that you were looking for. Our policies do not outrank the law. We are not a legislative body.”
Zone 4 resident Sarah Moore is a former Wilson County teacher and said that during her time in the district, the teacher across from her began class by reading from a large Bible that he kept at the front of the room and then would essentially give a five-minute sermon.
“Currently, a high-school football coach in our county holds voluntary Bible studies and tweets his excitement when a player accepts Christ,” Moore said. “Elementary-school choir concerts and sports banquets are held at churches and start with a Christian prayer. I really think that the establishment clause of the First Amendment may take some issue with these examples.”
Moore said that the integration of religion in the school system is not talked about because of an assumption that everyone practices the same belief system.
“The constitution does not change based on geography or demographics,” Moore said. “It doesn’t matter how many in a community go to church or own a gun or were born in this country.”
There was no further discussion regarding Holmes’ and Moore’s concerns following their time to comment.
Other comments from individuals who wanted to speak followed that, and the board went on to approve a series of items on the agenda that were carried over from its work session that was held the previous Thursday.
