A proposed annexation to make way for a planned subdivision near the Coles Ferry Pike and South Hartmann Drive intersection stirred community members to voice objections to the planning commission.
Despite objections, the Lebanon Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend the move to the city council.
The proposed development is called Hancock Crossing. It is next to the Coles Ferry Village neighborhood and Hancock Lane near Jones Brummett Elementary School. The property is 32 acres, and the developers are proposing 121 single-family homes, or an average density of 3.7 homes per acre. In addition to the annexation, the planning commission recommended a specific plan, or SP, for the rezoning, which falls outside of the typical zoning parameters.
One nearby resident, Penelope Mason, voiced concerns that the specific plan was permitting the developers to ignore standard benchmarks like setbacks and lot size, making it inconsistent with surrounding zoning designations.
“Why even have zoning at all if everything can be (specific plans),” said Mason. “There is already zoning in this area, and all that zoning is not the density that is being presented here. This doesn’t belong here.”
Councilor Chris Crowell, the city councilor on the planning commission and the lone dissenting vote for recommendation, explained about how specific plans increase oversight from the city but also permit the developer some leeway regarding the parameters of surrounding zoning requirements. He also said that the density of the development would be reviewed before it comes to city council.
Councilor Joey Carmack represents Ward 1, where the annexation would occur.
“While I support the annex, residents have expressed to me that they wanted larger lot sizes,” said Carmack. “I agree. If you look at Coles Ferry Village, the average lot size is about 12,000 square feet. I would like the new development to match that square footage.”
Carmack added that he intends to work with the developer to see if they can get larger lots accomplished.
“I know the developer is working for what is best for his clients, but I am working for what is best for the citizens of Ward 1,” Carmack said.
An acre comprises 43,560 square feet, so 3.7 homes per acre represents the approximate size of lots in the RS12 zoning parameters. RS12 is the zoning designation for the land on South Hartmann Drive, just north of the proposed development.
Other concerns about the development include increased traffic, needed infrastructure improvements to roads and sewer, reduced property values and impacted qualities of life.
“We’re not against development,” said Brian Jackson of Hancock Lane. “We are against the density of it. We don’t expect everyone to have a large yard anymore. It’s not cost effective, but this jump is too much. All we are asking for is less density to match the area. This is the kind of density that doesn’t belong here ... maybe in other areas of the town, but not here. I understand (Lebanon) is growing, but to go right to this density, it just doesn’t flow.”
Jackson mentioned that after spreading the word, he discovered that there were very few people who knew about the project at all, leading him to inquire about the notification process.
During the meeting, Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said that the city mails out notifications but only to property owners whose property directly touches the proposed parcel under consideration.
Another Hancock Lane resident, Keith Baxter, expressed that he didn’t feel like the city had really attempted to reach out to the surrounding community.
“They might have met their requirements, but we feel it was minimal and done over the holidays,” said Baxter. “That’s why I asked about extending it to let everybody in Coles Ferry Village know.”
Baxter said that for those who did show up, the whole thing felt like a “waste of time.”
“I’m not the official spokesman for the group, but after talking with everyone, that is how a lot of us felt,” Baxter said. “I thought we presented a good case, but I feel like it was completely ignored. It was as if they had already made up their mind.”
In support of his vote to recommend, commissioner Chad Williams cited two points. It does directly touch RD9 zoning, which permits lot sizes of 9,000 square feet (in line with the proposal), he said, as well as closing off the donut-hole shape on the map. Hancock Lane is not unannexed to Lebanon, so there is a clear break in the map of the city.
The Lebanon City Council will have a work session tonight at city hall and will officially address the issue during its regular-scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
