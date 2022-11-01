Residents of a Leeville Pike neighborhood have been disrupted by construction, flooding and traffic but have maintained at least a strip of barrier from the commercial development on Highway 109.
Annexation of a small strip of land between Surrey Place and the new Publix could change all that.
The Lebanon Planning Commission reviewed the requested annexation during its regularly-scheduled meeting last Tuesday. At the meeting, Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder indicated that the property would be zoned rural residential if the property was annexed.
“The applicant is requesting an RR zoning,” Corder said. “That is a rural residential area, which is three-acre lots. They may come back with a rezoning when they have a better plan.”
While the discussion squared in on annexation, Corder remarked that there is currently no development plan for the property.
“At this point, we don’t have a plan from the developers,” Corder said. “That’s why we are recommending the most restrictive zoning district. There won’t be a lot going on.”
Residents of nearby Surrey Place and Stonehenge Drive are concerned that if the property is annexed to the city, future development will cost them the buffer they presently enjoy from the commercial environment to the west.
Debbie Thomas has been living on Surrey Place for more than 40 years.
“The back of our lot is very low,” Thomas said. “It drains into a creek bed. Those trees are the only privacy that we have. When the leaves fall off, I now see Speedway and Publix.”
When Lebanon passed the Comprehensive Future Land Use Plan that indicated how city officials desired to see possible tracts annexed, the stretch of land under consideration was marked as medium-density residential, permitting seven units per acre on the site.
Maureen Vescera owns property by the proposed annexation. She addressed the planning commission during the meeting with pointed words toward the Lebanon City Council liaison, Chris Crowell, a voting member on the planning commission.
“Chris (Crowell), you have provided us with no buffer zones,” Vescera said. “We have a mountain with Meritage (Homes) behind us. Now the buffer zone we have at the other end is being taken too. I know you are not being challenged for your ward (this election), but we are asking that you do something to protect us.”
In response, Crowell indicated that he likes to vote on things once it’s clearer what kind of development can be expected. With the matter before the commission just being annexation and not addressing development, Crowell opted not to cast a vote.
“I like to know exactly what they (the developers) are going to do,” Crowell said. “The position I will take is that I am abstaining from this vote tonight to obtain more information.”
Another opponent to the proposal, Shiyar Kapan, voiced concern that the construction that the property owners were exploring sounded like “cookie-cutter” designs and would not mesh with the properties on Surrey Place and Stonehenge Drive.
“A lot of the residences to the (east) have been there a long time,” Kapan said. “I have seen some new apartments being built in Lebanon that are not of quality.”
Ultimately, the planning commission passed the annexation with a positive recommendation.
It will still have to pass approval with the Lebanon City Council, which meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at Lebanon City Hall at 6 p.m.
