Planning commission photo

The Lebanon Planning Commission recommended annexation for the strip of land at the end of Surrey Place near Highway 109. Nearby residents are concerned that it will cost them their only buffer from commercial development by the busy roadway.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

Residents of a Leeville Pike neighborhood have been disrupted by construction, flooding and traffic but have maintained at least a strip of barrier from the commercial development on Highway 109.

Annexation of a small strip of land between Surrey Place and the new Publix could change all that.

