The Lebanon City Council held a public hearing prior to its meeting on Tuesday night, with several residents voicing their concerns about the proposal to change the Five Oaks Golf Course into protected open space zoning.
Phil Morehead, a resident of Five Oaks and president of the Five Oaks Homeowners Association, was the first to speak on the issue. Morehead said that the drainage from the golf course caused several erosion issues for homeowners.
“We have met with past and present golf course owners regarding water drainage,” Morehead said. “After walking our community, showing videos of the water in action and asking them to maintain and clean out the swales above us to direct water where it is supposed to go, they haven’t.”
Morehead said that the meetings between the communities and the golf course were met with promises that the owners left unfulfilled.
“People matter ... our communities matter ... if your business is having a negative effect on those around you, own those issues and make them right,” Morehead said. “Do not continue to make the matter worse.”
Morehead indicated that the residents think that the Five Oaks Golf Course would still be a viable and successful golf course without having to sell off pieces of property and change the aesthetics of the course.
Rob Dobie, one of the owners of Five Oaks, also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting.
“No one has more interest, I can assure you, in this room of making sure that Five Oaks is a successful, thriving business than I do,” Dobie said. “It is my livelihood. It is my business.”
Dobie said that every version of the Five Oaks business plan has had some real-estate development pockets within the business plan. He said that the ordinance will set the business back considerably.
“What I know for sure is that if its true that what’s good for Five Oaks is good for the city of Lebanon and Wilson County, then its also true that what’s bad for Five Oaks is bad for Lebanon and Wilson County,” Dobie said. “I can assure you that this ordinance is bad for both.”
Dobie said that a deferral of 30 days would be appropriate, so that the impact of the ordinance can be understood.
The council plans to consider the request.
Gayle Hibbert, a resident of Five Oaks, said that she’s watched the additional houses being built affect the drainage in the neighborhood.
Hibbert said that as director of the Farm Bureau Exposition Center, she sells the way of life in Wilson County with the contracts she writes.
“To damage the reputation and the visual effect and the atmosphere of our area that we all live in, regardless of how much your home cost, regardless of whether you’re in a townhome or you’ve got a mansion, I think it’s a very dangerous move,” Hibbert said.
