6:29 Watertown City Council

Mayor Mike Jennings speaks during Thursday evening’s Watertown City Council meeting, during which the council voted to retract its urban growth boundary proposal.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The Watertown City Council voted to retract the city’s urban growth boundary proposal during its meeting on Thursday night.

Keith Harrison addressed the city council about some concerns that the public had regarding the expansion of the urban growth boundary during the public comment portion of the meeting.

