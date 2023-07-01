The Watertown City Council voted to retract the city’s urban growth boundary proposal during its meeting on Thursday night.
Keith Harrison addressed the city council about some concerns that the public had regarding the expansion of the urban growth boundary during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Like any changes, this proposal created some confusion,” Harrison said. “It’s created some misinformation (being spread). There were a lot of folks from my side of the county that came (to the January meeting) and really didn’t understand what was going on. It might’ve even created a little controversy here and there. It’s created some concern for a lot of people up in this area that live in our community.”
Harrison requested that the city council reconsider the urban growth boundary proposal.
“We would like to respectfully ask the city council to reconsider this proposal,” Harrison said. “Leave things as is for now. It’s our understanding that proposals of this nature can only be brought up every three years. I don’t really foresee any municipality encroaching on Watertown, but if they were to come this way, they’d have to go through the same process that’s being gone through right now.”
The community may be more open to expanding the urban growth boundary in the future.
“Who knows in the future three years and six years and nine years and 12 years and 20 years, (from now) there may be a reason for there to be some expansion,” Harrison said. “I’m just saying that those of us that live in the community would like to get behind these reasons (for expanding the urban growth boundary) and have input on it so that we can all work together to see this community continue to be the best place to live in Wilson County.”
The urban growth boundary is not the same as the city limits.
“The urban growth boundary is not the city limits,” alderman Steve Casey said. “By law, we can’t annex anything a property owner doesn’t ask us to annex. But by expanding the urban growth (boundary), my understanding was that would give us more control if that development ever occurred. (Developers) would have to come through us and would be subject to the Watertown zoning, versus (developers) going to the county, where we have no control over what might happen.”
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings responded to the concern over the urban growth boundary.
“When this started, I probably took the lead on trying to expand the urban growth boundary,” Jennings said. “My thinking simply was this ... Mt. Juliet was very similar to Watertown many years ago. Mt. Juliet was just incorporated in 1972. Look at what they’ve become now. I don’t want Watertown to become that. I’m not advocating for that, not at all. But it’s coming our way.”
There have been more requests for bigger developments than the Watertown City Council and planning commission have seen before.
“I didn’t want to be here 20 years from now and (development to start) happening like that and (to not have taken) the steps to deal with it,” Jennings said. “Now, since that time, I’ve met with Keith and others and talked with others privately, who don’t agree with what we did.”
The full urban growth boundary committee meeting was going to be held earlier in June.
“When I got wind that there was dissatisfaction with our plan, I asked the full committee to delay so that we could take another look at it,” Jennings said. “I have no problem recommending to you that we step back and keep our (plan) where it is now.”
The council voted 5-2 to retract the revision to its urban growth plan.
