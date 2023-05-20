The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved on an amendment to allow take-out restaurants in the city’s commercial neighborhood service (CNS) districts during Thursday evening’s meeting.
They forwarded a positive recommendation on the zoning ordinance amendment to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
The amendment also prohibits drive-thru windows and speakers from take-out restaurants within the CNS districts but also allows these restaurants to use walk-up windows, as long as they are located on the right-of-way-facing side.
City officials said that removing the drive-thru windows and speakers eliminates both vehicle traffic and noise, especially when vehicles are next to residential developments, and it also lessens noise pollution from the speakers associated with drive-thru windows.
CNS districts usually provide retail and personal service operations in close proximity to residential developments.
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said that Mt. Juliet has a few CNS districts in areas such as Golden Bear Gateway. She indicated that they wanted to use the amendment as an opportunity to incorporate CNS districts along the Golden Bear corridor.
“These districts have really created a downtown synergy and a community/gathering spot for us, and we certainly enjoy having one within walking distance from Mt. Juliet City Hall,” said Hamblen.
Hamblen also said that she envisions the same benefits for people who live near CNS districts.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that when cities like Mt. Juliet have CNS districts, it is one of the ways that could help Mt. Juliet solve some of its congestion problems.
“When you have these districts like we see with Circle B (Market) between Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Cobblestone Landing, you don’t have to get everybody to go to North Mt. Juliet Road to get some groceries and stuff,” said Barlow.
Barlow said that if they develop CNS districts the right way, then these districts will be fantastic amenities for people who live near them.
The planning commission approved a measure to annex a parcel of land for New Tribe Church. The commission forwarded a positive recommendation to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners for that annexation on Clemmons Road.
New Tribe Church plans to build a new location south of the new Mt. Juliet Public Works Department facility on 12 acres.
The church is currently located on North Mt. Juliet Road and holds church services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
New Tribe Church was formed in 2016 and is affiliated with a network of churches through Linked International Network of Churches (LINC) and is part of the Association of Related Churches (ARC).
The church’s future property is located within Mt. Juliet’s urban growth boundary and is also part of a doughnut hole left in the Mt. Juliet city limits on the east side of Clemmons Road.
New Tribe Church plans to add a 50-foot wide access easement across the northern part of the church.
The church’s new property will also be rezoned to Mt. Juliet’s RS-40 zoning, and it will also be part of district 3 after annexation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.