A Lebanon couple with restaurants in East Nashville is bringing its culinary talents home and, in the process, replacing the former Sassy Pecan building and another space just off the square.

Husband-and-wife-chef team Nick and Audra Guidry announced their plans earlier this week. The couple has made a name for themselves in East Nashville as the Pelican & Pig and Slow Hand Bakeshop owners, but they live in Lebanon. The two new ventures will allow them to work a little closer to home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.