A Lebanon couple with restaurants in East Nashville is bringing its culinary talents home and, in the process, replacing the former Sassy Pecan building and another space just off the square.
Husband-and-wife-chef team Nick and Audra Guidry announced their plans earlier this week. The couple has made a name for themselves in East Nashville as the Pelican & Pig and Slow Hand Bakeshop owners, but they live in Lebanon. The two new ventures will allow them to work a little closer to home.
According to the couple, the plan is for Audra Guidry to operate Slow Hand Bakehouse at 111 South Greenwood Street.
The Slow Hand Bakehouse menu will consist of baked goods, such as laminated pastries, croissants and cakes, both whole and by the slice.
“I am inspired by American comfort in my baking style but am driven by technique through my classical pastry training,” Audra Guidry said. “So, expect things I have become known for, such as my take on snack cakes like Swiss rolls and oatmeal cream pies, as well as all the cookies and cakes people know.”
The menu will feature breakfast items like burritos, biscuit sandwiches and coffee from North Carolina-based Counterculture Coffee.
“Our coffee menu will consist of brewed coffee and classic espresso-based drinks like cappuccinos and lattes,” Audra Guidry said. “As with our East Nashville location, all our flavoring syrups will be made in-house. We are focused on being a community space in a modern aesthetic.”
Part of creating that community-centered environment will include several interactive elements for those in the area looking to hone their own culinary skills.
“We plan to grow into a limited fresh-baked bread menu and baking classes, including cake decorating, biscuit making, and techniques to improve your home-baking skills,” Audra Guidry said.
The Guidrys hope to open Slow Hand Bakehouse by the upcoming holiday season. Since the Sassy Pecan is a turn-key building, they are optimistic about that start date.
The other restaurant, Juniper, will be located at 124 North College Street. Nick Guidry will serve as the primary chef at that location. The location is next to Public Square Marketplace and Demeter’s Common.
Nick Guidry indicated that Juniper would share a similar focus to the Pelican & Pig, which won East Nashville’s 2019 restaurant of the year award. The menu will focus on a coal and wood grill and a wood-fired oven.
Customers can expect meats grilled over an open flame with choices of sauces and toppings, composed entrees, house-made pasta, small-format pizzas, craft cocktails, a curated wine list and more.
“Juniper will be a fine-casual dining experience we have all been wanting in Lebanon,” Nick Guidry said. “While the menu is still being further developed, guests can navigate through starters like wild boar meatballs, dirty rice arancini, wood-oven-roasted bone marrow, to vegetables like okra and whole cauliflower roasted in our wood-fired oven.”
The Guidrys don’t want to give too much away but explained that the entrees would range from curated pizzas to steakhouse-style cuts to house-made pasta.
Construction is underway, with an early 2023 opening expected.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell prioritized attracting restaurants to the city in his 2020 campaign. So far into his administration, multiple new restaurants have started serving customers in Lebanon, but they have primarily been chains such as Whataburger and McAlister’s Deli.
“Recruiting locally-owned, sit-down restaurants to Lebanon continues to be a priority for me,” Bell said. “When economic development director Sarah Haston and I met with Nick and Audra, we were able to provide them with options in Lebanon for their restaurant and bakehouse. I think the locations they have chosen to invest in will be the right atmosphere for their exceptional restaurant and unique bakehouse.”
