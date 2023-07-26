After storms blew through Wilson County last week, a new volunteer organization is bringing people together to help with cleanup efforts.
Volunteer Network TN is a new Wilson County organization that serves as a platform to streamline volunteer management. As of Monday, the organization had had 32 property owners reach out for help with storm cleanup.
“With this particular storm, the brunt of the damage has been in Mt. Juliet,” Volunteer Network TN Executive Director Regina Girten said. “We have had one or two residents in Lebanon who reached out for assistance as well.”
There was no major structural damage reported due to last week’s storms, and Volunteer Network TN worked alongside Wilson County Emergency Management and the Mt. Juliet Police Department to coordinate cleanup efforts.
“We have a system with them where, after they assess what damage might exist, they let us know if they think there’s stuff that’s reasonable for volunteers to assist with,” Girten said. “Then, we create a Google form and ask the city and the county to share that with residents to let them know that if they needed volunteer assistance, they could fill out that Google form.”
Girten and Volunteer Network TN Assistant Director Jamie Tyner then put together assessments of those jobs to determine what jobs are appropriate for volunteers, and which ones required more professional assistance.
“We’ve asked people to send pictures, so that helps us at least gauge (the damage) a little bit,” Tyner said. “We’ve also had volunteers go out (to assess properties). They have a checklist to describe the need and rank it in priority. Then, how many volunteers do they think it’ll take? How long do they think it’ll take? What supplies would be needed? It’s just to give us an idea so that we know what teams to send out.”
Typically, Volunteer Network TN serves as a platform for volunteers and organizations to connect, but after storms and other disasters, the organization becomes more involved.
“We partner with local non-profits, businesses, schools, and civic groups for them to place their volunteer opportunities on the platform,” Girten said. “We’re trying to reach out to the broader Wilson County community. Folks can create a profile and then sign up for those volunteer opportunities.
“In times of disaster, we are a little bit more hands on in terms of coordinating and mobilizing groups to help out.”
Approximately 15 volunteers were able to provide assistance at five properties on Saturday and have 27 properties remaining. Volunteers also helped with clean-up at Mt. Juliet Middle School on Tuesday. There will also be a work day this upcoming Saturday that volunteers can sign up for.
“This past weekend, we had people who had chainsaws who were helping to cut up the trees and get the limbs all chopped up by the road and cleaning up debris,” Girten said. “There was no structural damage. It was just downed trees.”
Many of the homeowners that have reached out to Volunteer Network through the Google form are unable to tackle clean-up on their own.
“There’s been varying reasons why homeowners haven’t had the capacity to clean up on their own,” Girten said. “Some of it is because of extenuating circumstances, like they just had surgery and their spouse is older, all the way down to parents with young children who just need a little bit of extra help to be able to manage the load of day-to-day mixed in with the unexpected event of your tree falling in your yard.”
Both Girten and Tyner have received grateful responses from homeowners that Volunteer Network volunteers have helped.
“When people go out and volunteer, they’re giving, but they get so much in return too,” Tyner said. “One of the groups works for pretty much the whole day (Saturday) at one home, and it was an elderly gentleman who just is not able to clean it up by himself. He was just so grateful. They were able to talk to him and kind of hear a little bit of his story and things like that. They walked away just as filled up as he did when they left.”
