After storms blew through Wilson County last week, a new volunteer organization is bringing people together to help with cleanup efforts.

Volunteer Network TN is a new Wilson County organization that serves as a platform to streamline volunteer management. As of Monday, the organization had had 32 property owners reach out for help with storm cleanup.

