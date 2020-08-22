The COVID-19 pandemic is complex with new complications seemingly sprouting from behind every corner.
Fans fortunate enough to get into a high school football stadium last night overcame one of those issues as school officials implemented ways to enforce social distancing by limiting the number of fans who could attend. But those half-full or less bleachers will bring another complication to the bottom line.
Unlike major pro or college sports, high school athletic departments have no mega-million-dollar television contract to fall back on. They are dependent on paying customers and without the fans, they’ll be short on dollars.
“The worry to me is not whether we’ll be ready to play Aug. 21,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said earlier this month. “My worry is what the budget will look like in 2021.”
Several Wilson County public school coaches said football keeps 90% of its gate revenue with the other 10% going to a general athletic fund, meaning that sport does not do the heavy lifting to support the non-revenue sports. Chuck Whitlock, who acts as athletic director for Wilson County Schools, said each school’s principal decides how to allocate the general fund. He said the county does pay for coaching supplements, facilities and utilities. Each team has to come up with funding through the gate, fundraising or sponsorship to pay for such things as uniforms and equipment.
He said while TSSAA has encouraged schools to limit the number of fans to 1/4 or 1/3 of seating capacity, Wilson County is following the Tennessee Pledge and limiting attendance to 50%. Some schools in other districts have no restrictions at all.
“It’ll hurt a little because if you could sell 1,500 tickets instead of 1,000, that extra $500 could have significant impact on the budget for a football team,” Whitlock said. “Baseball and softball, people don’t realize how much money it takes to maintain the playing surface. Basketball, with the (larger) number of games and the low overhead, is a little easier.
“(Lebanon football coach) Chuck (Gentry) has 150 football helmets he needs to put on kids’ heads every year. It’s a huge ordeal for coaches every year.”
And not just at public schools. When he’s not drawing plays as football coach or mowing the baseball field, Friendship Christian’s John McNeal crunches the numbers as that school’s athletic director, and is especially leery should conditions worsen and prompt another complete shutdown.
“The budget is going to be hit, there’s no question,” McNeal said. “But if things are shut down, then there’s a problem. We’ve made orders and…we’ve got bills out there because we had to order to have a season.
“If you’re not playing, you’re not paying for all the stuff you ordered for the season.”
Many teams fund raise, but some coaches say those options have been reduced by the pandemic.
“That’s a big drop of revenue…and we’re having to figure out how to replace that,” Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman said. “And we’re limited in what we can do to fund raise because of the COVID.”
Watertown coach/athletic director Gavin Webster said, “Fundraising has been off a little bit. Haven’t been able to do some of the things you usually do. It costs money to run a football program.”
But teams, at least in Wilson County and most surrounding areas aside from Metro Nashville public schools, are playing, and that’s good enough for right now.
“If we get through 2020, I’ll worry about the 2021 budget between November and August,” Lebanon’s Gentry said. “There are always things you can sell to raise money.”
