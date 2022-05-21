A new $25 million initiative could reshape how Tennessee assists needy families by helping them clear what is known as the benefits cliff. Wilson County is one of the places where the pilot program will be launched.
Marielle Cummings of the Martha O’Bryan Center, an anti-poverty foundation in Nashville, described the benefits cliff as a broken piece of the public support system that leaves low-income families worse off financially when they increase their income and move out of thresholds designated to help them.
The pilot program pairs the Martha O’Bryan Center alongside the Tennessee Alliance of Economic Mobility, a 32-organization public-private partnership, which aims to place needy families in front of assistance services.
The TAEM approach is designed to mitigate the effects of the cliff that discourages caregivers from pursuing increased earnings, education, and opportunity. As families increase their income, they abruptly lose benefits, and the value of their increased income is less than the value of the lost benefits.
Cummings indicated that she anticipated TAEM to officially begin implementation in November and that the program anticipates serving 900 families throughout seven counties (Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson counties). Specifically, Cummings mentioned approximately 75 families in Wilson County would be served through the new benefits.
Eligibility for the services will be determined by a few factors. Eligible recipients will have up to four children and a household income of less than $55,000.
They also must be enrolled in one or more public benefits, such as Tennessee Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid (TennCare).
According to Cummings, approximately 7% of Wilson County receives SNAP benefits, and the per capita income is $53,268.
“Families that could benefit from the program will be able to access it through community-based locations where many families are already receiving some kinds of services,” Cummings said. “Those organizations can include Department of Human Services offices, American Job Centers, Tennessee College of Applied Technologies and community-based agencies like Catholic Charities.”
Cummings indicated that they plan to coordinate with faith leaders within the communities to raise additional awareness of the benefits that are out there. Getting help starts with visiting one of those locations mentioned above but leads to connection with a benefits specialist, which is a position within Workforce Essentials, a staffing and work solutions firm in Tennessee. Those specialists conduct the screening and intake processes, then connect the families to a pipeline of support networks.
A local workforce development organization in Wilson County called Wilson Works is a partner in the new program. Wilson Works Director Adina Chumley provided a snapshot at what the benefits might look like for those families that receive assistance.
“It could be access to daycare or transportation,” Chumley said. “It’s a bit like a holistic approach to get people up on their feet. By taking a 36-degree look at issues in people’s lives, we hope to have better outcomes for people to take care of themselves. If they lose a benefit, they shouldn’t lose that momentum too.”
There is a component of the program that places individuals across from mentoring opportunities to create personal and professional goals.
“They will be exposed to family center coaching, which means they set their goals,” Chumley said. “Part of that might mean going to TCAT to get the qualifications to get that better-paying job that will provide them that economic freedom.”
The President of TCAT Hartsville and Wilson County Mae Wright said that the program will help overcome that obstacle standing between an individual and the job they want, which is usually the training.
“One of the biggest obstacles to breaking the reliance on public assistance programs is education and up-skilling,” Wright said. “Too often, caregivers are put in a no-win position when they have to prioritize food and childcare over education. This program is designed to remove those barriers so they can be in a much better position to finish training that leads to better paying jobs.”
