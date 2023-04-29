SHARPE THROWS OUT FIRST PITCH PHOTO

Mt. Juliet High School principal Beverly Sharpe throws the ceremonial first pitch before the Lady Bears’ senior-night game against Lebanon on Wednesday at Mike Gwaltney Field. Sharpe is retiring after 39 years as a teacher, assistant principal and after having served as the school’s principal for the past three years. Mt. Juliet head coach Kevin Costley, right, is one of Sharpe’s former students.

 Andy Reed/Lebanon Democrat

