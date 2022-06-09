Rev. James D. Land died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Forest, Virginia, after a long illness on June 3, 2022.
He was born on June 12, 1927, a son of the late Thomas David and Annie Land.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Sue B. Land; brothers, Calvin Land, Charles Land, Thomas Land; sister, Frances Jones; and two children, Gail L. Gressley and Kenneth Land.
He is survived by: his two children, Sarah F. Land and Nancy L. Martin; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
J.D., as he was known to friends, was born in the Mount Pleasant community of Maury County.
After graduating from Hay Long High School in 1945, he served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
After graduation from Tennessee Tech College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, he served the Southern Baptist Church in several rural Tennessee pastorates. He served as pastor in one church in Nashville before being appointed to the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board in 1967. J.D. served the Edgewood Baptist Center, an inner-city mission in Dayton, Ohio, until 1970.
He then worked for Roadway Truck Lines until his retirement in 1989.
J.D. and Sue moved back to Lebanon to be near family. Then, in 2010, they moved to Roanoke, Virginia, to be near their daughter, Nancy Martin.
J.D. took excellent care of his wife, Sue, who suffered from Alzheimer’s and passed away in 2014.
The family would love for individuals to make a donation to the invaluable ministry of Gentle Shepherd Hospice at https://gentleshepherdhospice.com/donate/. In the write a note section of the PayPal page, note that the donation is in memory of James D. Land.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday in Lebanon’s Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the graveside.
Arrangements were entrusted to Simpson Funeral Home in Roanoke.
