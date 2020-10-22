Revamped Bears open season with two convincing wins

The retooled Bears Hockey Club faced off the high school season with a 7-0 shutout of Independence/Spring Hill and a 10-2 trouncing of Father Ryan.
The club, under new coach Bradford Winfrey, was realigned by the Greater Nashville Area Scholastic Hockey Association by dropping Wilson Central and adding Green Hill to Mt. Juliet and Lebanon.
Logan Baskin, Michael Settle, Joey Simonek, Linden Palmer, Blake Bristow, Jacob Winfrey and Nick Redisi scored against Indy/Spring Hill on Oct. 14 with Settle and Palmer each posting an assist. Michael Dillard posted the shutout in net.
Returning to the ice Monday, the Bears gained a measure of revenge against Father Ryan, which ended the Bears’ season last year. Jake Panter and Anthony Papponetti each scored three times while Palmer found the back of the net twice. Winfrey and Sean Caffrey also scored. Dillard stopped eight of 10 shots.
Mt. Juliet-Green Hill-Lebanon faced defending Preds Cup champion Brentwood last night at Centennial Sportsplex.
