Each Taylor Swift album seems to encompass a theme, and her newly-released record, “Midnights,” brings dark and electric songs inspired by the quiet and thoughtfulness of night. Sleepless nights give a deeper insight to ideas she’s grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame.

The Associated Press’ Elise Ryan says in her review the collection of songs are self-aware and at times self-deprecating, but she carries the best of her pop experiments with her. The moonlight moments marry her signature lyrical musings with pop-forward, electronic beats.

