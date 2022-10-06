Mya Fuller photo

(From left) Mya Fuller’s parents join Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan and District Attorney Jason Lawson on Wednesday at the sheriff’s office during a press conference about Fuller’s death and the ongoing investigation.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of Mya Fuller to $5,000.

Fuller disappeared from Nashville in July, but her body was discovered in Wilson County in August.

