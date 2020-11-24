Lebanon’s girls broke open a close game in the second quarter last Saturday and pulled away to a 78-48 rout of visiting Ravenwood in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes used a 19-8 second quarter to turn a 24-22 edge into a comfortable 43-30 halftime margin.
They widened it to 57-36 going into the fourth as they improved to 2-0.
Lebanon shot almost 61% from the floor. Terri Reynolds was 10-of-16 as the led the Devilettes with 25 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Avery Harris hit all seven of her shots for 14 inside.
Meioshe Mason managed nine points, Addie Porter and Madison Jennings eight each, Julia Manus five, Ny’lyia Rankins four, Asia Barr a three and Sani Scott two.
Porter passed for six assists and Barr four. Porter, the point guard, also pulled down 11 rebounds. Reynolds racked up four steals and Mason blocked two shots.
Former Mt. Juliet forward Reghan Grimes led the Lady Raptors with 22 points. Lexi Erickson threw in three triples on her way to 11.
Lebanon is scheduled to play host to Riverdale at 6 p.m. today in a girls-only date originally scheduled to be played in Murfreesboro before Rutherford County closed its schools due to COVID.
RHS’ boys had to pull out, leaving Blue Devil coach Jim McDowell seeking a last-minute replacement which he found at Centennial against Bell Buckle Webb.
Wilson Central succumbs to York
Wilson Central’s offense struggled in a 52-29 loss to York Institute in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game last Saturday afternoon at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
York had no trouble getting points from Haylee Johnson, who fired in five 3-pointers in tallying 30 to lead the Lady Dragons, who led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter before she went wild with 12 (including two triples) in the second as they opened a 27-9 halftime lead. Johnson had nine more in the third as the Lady Dragons led 38-20.
Campbell Strange led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points while Kristen Smith scored eight, Cloe Smith and Breana Fayne four each and Jamey Ricketts two free throws as Central slipped to 0-2.
Wilson Central went to White County on Monday night. The Lady Wildcats are booked to play in this weekend’s John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. They are scheduled to face Upperman at 4 p.m. Friday and Lipscomb Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday with the latter occurring in the auxiliary gym.
Lady Tigers roll to two lopsided victories
PORTLAND — Watertown’s girls breezed to a pair of TSSAA Hall of Champions wins last Saturday, downing Springfield 61-35 and East Robertson 75-21.
Emma Christensen scored 16 points and Kierah Maklary 14 against Springfield. Madi Reeder racked up nine points, Madison King eight, Brittni Allison three, Gwen Franklin two and Morgan Bain, Miranda Nix and Alie Tunks a free throw apiece.
Christensen collected 27 against East Robertson while Allison swished 18. Kierah Maklary and Daejah Maklary each scored seven points, Bain six, King five, Nix and Harmoni Wright two apiece and Tunks a free throw as the Lady Tigers went 4-0 in the Hall of Champions games.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to Jackson County tonight for a 6 o’clock game. The Purple Tigers are set to open their season immediately afterward.
Watertown opens with two dominant winsMONTEREY — Watertown’s girls opened their season Friday night with a pair of dominating TSSAA Hall of Champions wins.
The Lady Tigers topped host Monterey 66-25 and Ezell-Harding 58-22.
Emma Christensen’s 23 points led the Lady Tigers against Monterey while Madi Reeder added 11, Madison King nine, Morgan Bain and Daejah Maklary eight each, Brittni Allison five and Gwen Franklin two.
Watertown led Ezell-Harding 19-10 following the first quarter and 32-15 at halftime.
Allison fired in 15 points while Christensen and Maklary each added 11. Harmoni Wright scored six points, Bain four, King and Miranda Nix three apiece, Reeder and Kierah Maklary two each and Franklin a free throw.
Lyons sisters lead Lady Saints to opening winHENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls rolled to a season-opening 47-29 triumph over host Merrol Hyde in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 15 points and eight rebounds while Chelsey Christensen added 11 points and Bethany Lyons (Amelia’s sister) 10. Gracie Clark collected seven points, eight rebounds and five assists while Felicity Keen threw in three points and Gradyn Breedlove a free throw.
Friendship girls fall in Brown’s return
Lipscomb Academy’s girls spoiled Greg Brown’s return as Friendship Christian coach last Thursday with a 71-28 triumph at FCS’ Bay Family Sportsplex in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
Brown, returning to the school where he coached until 2002, saw Lipscomb take a 21-6 first-quarter lead. The Lady Mustangs were ahead 41-8 at halftime.
Lily Maggart led the Lady Commanders with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. She hit two triples in the first quarter and the other in a nine-point fourth.
Anna Taylor finished with five while Kate Petty put in four and IT Bates and Allie Gibson two each.
Friendship isn’t scheduled to play again until Dec. 1 when the Lady Commanders travel to Nashville to take on St. Cecilia.
