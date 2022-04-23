Services for Rhoda Frances Wharton will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Zion Upper Room Apostolic Faith Church.
Family received friends and family on Friday at the church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Interment will at Beech Hill Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Grover and Alameda Sullivan; son, Christopher Carter; and sister Ruby Hampton.
Survivors include: three daughters Micheala Vaden, Charlene Carter, Catresa (Glen, Jr.) Reed; son, Perry Dean Carter; sister, Willie C. Barr; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
