BELLAMOUR RIBBON-CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Bellamour Ballet Dance Academy on Saturday. Bellamour Ballet Dance Academy — located at 1411 West Main St. in Lebanon — helps individuals of all ages with proper dance techniques. Pictured with Bellamour Ballet Dance Academy owner Jenna Jones are staff, family and friends, along with Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Vice President of Membership and Finance Andrea Wilke, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

 Submitted

