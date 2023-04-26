CENTRAL STAR PILATES RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Central Star Pilates on Thursday. Central Star Pilates — located at 300 North Maple St. in Lebanon — is an independently-owned, Gratz-equipped, traditional Pilates studio located at the Mill at Lebanon. Pictured with Central Star Pilates owner Dana Greenbaum are clients, family and friends, along with Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board Wes Dugan, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Vice President of Membership and Finance Andrea Wilke, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

