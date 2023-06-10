CLINT TEASLEY STATE FARM RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Clint Teasley Farm Bureau Insurance on Thursday to celebrate its new office location. Clint Teasley Farm Bureau Insurance — located at 443 Highway 109 North in Lebanon — provides auto, home and life insurance. Pictured with Farm Bureau Insurance Agency Manager Clint Teasley are employees, family and friends, along with Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Chairman Wes Dugan, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Vice President of Membership and Finance Andrea Wilke, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

