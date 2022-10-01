COTTAGE REALTY RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Cottage Realty’s new location on Tuesday. The new location — the fourth in Wilson County — is at 5760 Hwy 109 North in Lebanon. Cottage Realty was started by agents, for agents, in an effort to help ensure a professional, stress-less, happy, real-estate experience to each of its clients. Pictured with Cottage Realty owners and realtors are family and friends, as well as Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Chamber board of directors, ambassadors and representatives.

 Submitted

