HD AESTHETICS RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at HD Aesthetics on Wednesday. HD Aesthetics — located at located at 213 North Cumberland St. in Lebanon — offers medical aesthetics, spa services, spray tans, event makeup and permanent makeup. HD Aesthetics also features retail products pertaining to skin care, candles and jewelry. Pictured with HD Aesthetics Owner Heather Davis and employees is Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Chairman Curt Baker, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Vice President of Membership and Finance Andrea Wilke, along with chamber ambassadors and representatives.

 Submitted

