HIMMEL'S RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Himmel’s Architectural Door and Hardware on Wednesday. Himmel’s Architectural Door and Hardware — located at 12,021 Volunteer Blvd. in Mt. Juliet — is a provider of architectural and commercial doors, frames and hardware used to secure schools, hospitals, and businesses in local communities. Pictured with Himmel’s Architectural Door and Hardware President Jay Himmel is the company’s vice president of business development Daniel Gills, Himmel’s of Mt. Juliet branch manager Ryan Madere, additional employees, along with Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Vice President of Membership and Finance Andrea Wilke, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

