The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Journeys on Saturday. Journeys — located at 1401 South Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet — is a teen-specialty retailer with an emphasis on trendy and affordable branded footwear, apparel and accessories. Pictured with Journeys Retail Division President Mario Gallione and Journeys Distribution Center Chair Elect and Economic Development Division Vice Chairperson Ja’Rob Coggins are fellow employees, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Vice President of Membership and Finance Andrea Wilke, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

 Submitted

