LOCKHART TRUCKING RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Lockhart Trucking Academy’s grand reopening and rededication ceremony on Friday. The ceremony honored Susan Lockhart Engler and also celebrated the business’ new location, at 142 Public Square in Lebanon. Lockhart Trucking Academy is a commercial truck driving training facility. Pictured with Lockhart Trucking Academy Director Robert Bodhi Engler is operating and recruiting manager LeeAnn Gilbert along with staff, family, friends and former students, in addition to Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Vice President of Membership and Finance Andrea Wilke, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.