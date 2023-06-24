NATIONAL INDOOR RV CENTERS RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at National Indoor RV Centers on Tuesday. National Indoor RV Centers — located at 1000 Aubrey Drive in Lebanon — opened in Lewisville, Texas, in 2009. It is a privately-held company founded by partners who are motor-coach enthusiasts. Pictured with National Indoor RV Centers CEO Brett Davis is staff, family and friends, along with Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Chairman Wes Dugan, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Vice President of Membership and Finance Andrea Wilke, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

 Submitted

